Hyderabad division declared calamity-hit

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:59am

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Government has declared the entire Hyderabad division, which consists of 9 districts, as the calamity-hit after the Sindh Chief Minister’s visit to the division’s districts on Saturday and Sunday.

A notification in this regard was issued on Sunday by the Sindh Relief Commissioner Baqaullah Unar.

Some Dehs in Karachi, 5 districts of Larkana division, all 6 districts of Sukkur and Nawabshah divisions and 2 of Mirpurkhas division have also been declared disaster affected.

