Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

Imran Khan accuses govt of ‘blocking YouTube to censor’ his speech

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2022 07:30am

KARACHI: Former prime minister Imran Khan accused the government of temporarily blocking YouTube in the country on Sunday evening to prevent people from listening live to a speech he gave at a political rally.

The accusation came after Pakistan’s electronic media regulator late on Saturday announced a ban on the live airing of Khan’s speeches because of what it called his “hate speech” against state institutions.

“Imported govt blocked YouTube midway through my speech,” Khan said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, which regulates the internet in the country, did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.

