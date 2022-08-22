AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
ANL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.58%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
CNERGY 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
EPCL 65.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
FCCL 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.33%)
FFL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.27%)
FLYNG 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.84%)
GGGL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
GGL 17.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.71%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.77%)
OGDC 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.34%)
PAEL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.31%)
PIBTL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PRL 19.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.52%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
TPLP 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.16%)
TREET 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
TRG 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.01%)
UNITY 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.8%)
WAVES 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.57%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.07%)
BR100 4,282 Decreased By -53 (-1.22%)
BR30 15,768 Decreased By -213.1 (-1.33%)
KSE100 42,994 Decreased By -277 (-0.64%)
KSE30 16,288 Decreased By -110.4 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

On track: Cairo metro employs Egypt’s first women train drivers

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2022 07:43am

CAIRO: As it prepares to expand to serve a population now exceeding 20 million, the Cairo metro has recruited Egypt’s first female train drivers, a novelty in a country where few women have formal jobs.

Since April, commuters on the network’s newest line have seen women take the controls in the driver’s cab, with reactions ranging from raised eyebrows to outright disapproval, according to the two pioneers.

Egyptian women have had the right to vote and stand for office since 1956, but patriarchal legislation and a male-dominated culture have severely limited personal rights.

The Cairo metro itself provides reserved carriages for women who do not wish to ride with men in an attempt to provide protection against sexual harassment.

Business graduate and mother of two Hind Omar said she had rushed to apply to be a train driver, eager to be a pioneer in a country where only 14.3 percent of women are in formal employment, according to 2020 figures.

“I have several thousand lives in my hands every day,” the 30-year-old told AFP, proudly wearing a fluorescent jacket emblazoned with the RATP-Dev logo of the foreign operations arm of the Paris metro beneath her black and white headscarf.

Omar acknowledged that she had been lucky to have the support of her family.

“My parents found it strange at first but they ended up supporting me,” she said.

“My husband was enthusiastic from the start and always encouraged me.”

A key factor had been the exemption from night shifts offered to women drivers, she said.

Omar said the tests for would-be drivers had been gruelling, requiring candidates to demonstrate their “attention span” and “endurance”.

She said drivers had to remain “extremely vigilant for long hours” during a six-day working week.

‘Some passengers were afraid’

Omar was one of two women accepted for the training programme run by Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels in cooperation with RATP-Dev.

The other, Suzanne Mohamed, 32, recalled the first time commuters on the platform saw her in the driver’s cab.

She said she could understand “they were surprised” in a country where women have limited access to many careers.

“Some passengers were afraid,” she told AFP. “They doubted my skills and said they didn’t feel safe with a woman at the controls.”

Launched in 1987, the Cairo metro is the oldest in the Arab world but it has fallen behind other Arab countries in providing employment opportunities for women.

Moroccan Saida Abad became the first female train driver in Africa and the Arab world in 1999.

Even in Saudi Arabia, where until recently women were banned from driving cars, a first group of women is currently in training to be drivers on the railways.

With the Cairo metro planning to add three new lines as well as Egypt’s first monorail system, Omar said she hoped her example would help “pave the way for other women” to become train drivers and ensure “that there’s a lot of us”.

Egypt Cairo metro Egypt’s first female train drivers

Comments

1000 characters

On track: Cairo metro employs Egypt’s first women train drivers

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories