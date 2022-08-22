AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
ANL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.85%)
AVN 83.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.48%)
BOP 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.15%)
CNERGY 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.56%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
EPCL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.36%)
FCCL 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
FFL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.56%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
GGGL 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
GGL 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.24%)
GTECH 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.33%)
LOTCHEM 29.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.84%)
MLCF 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-2.77%)
OGDC 83.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.32%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 6.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 19.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
TELE 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.66%)
TPLP 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.92%)
TREET 26.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
TRG 96.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.86%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.41%)
WAVES 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.57%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
BR100 4,284 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,774 Decreased By -207.3 (-1.3%)
KSE100 42,994 Decreased By -276.2 (-0.64%)
KSE30 16,289 Decreased By -109.9 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Speakers underscore need for tapping into ASEAN market

APP Published 22 Aug, 2022 07:52am

RAWALPINDI: Thailand can significantly provide economic and trade opportunities to Pakistan by connecting it with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) market.

The speakers expressed these views on the occasion of the 34th Achievement Awards ceremony and conference organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Bangkok, Thailand, said a statement issued here Sunday.

They said that the share of ASEAN countries in world trade was around 25 per cent while Pakistan’s trade volume with ASEAN countries was only around seven billion dollars which were very low in terms of potential.

They added that the awards and business conference aimed to increase trade relations between the ASEAN countries and bring the business community and private sector of Pakistan and Thailand closer.

Arada Fuangtong, a representative from the Prime Minister’s office and Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, Thailand (DITP), who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded RCCI’s efforts for promoting trade ties between the two countries.

She also agreed and appreciated the recommendations and suggestions, including opening a DITP office in Pakistan.

RCCI president Nadeem Rauf in his keynote address said that the ASEAN region, with its significant economic power, vast natural resources, and dynamic workforce, has a considerable development potential which needs exploration in the better interest of all member nations.

He added that there were vast opportunities for mutual trade in many sectors, including marble, medicine, automobile, construction, seafood, tourism and clothing.

Chamber President Nadeem Rauf said that about a hundred businessmen, institutions and government representatives from Thailand, including Pakistan, participated in the awards and business opportunities conference.

He said that there were fraternal relations between Pakistan and Thailand, tourism, especially the tourism of religious places, was very important, and many signs and relics of Buddhism were still present in Pakistan.

He added that the two countries also share a deep connection with each other under the Gandhara civilization.

He urged Thai investors to look into the opportunities concerning construction and real estate, tourism and the hotel industry, as Pakistan was a huge market in terms of Electronics and Automobiles.

He added that Pakistan’s exports include Seafood, Cotton cloth, fabrics, Plastic materials, Granite, Marble and spices, Fruits, and frozen juices.

Pakistan Economy Thailand RCCI Pakistan’s trade ASEAN market economic and trade opportunities

Comments

1000 characters

Speakers underscore need for tapping into ASEAN market

Framework agreement with Denmark: Cabinet sets aside PPRA concerns

Flood relief likely to find focus

PTI retains NA-245 seat thru its Maulvi’s victory

Imran booked for ‘terrorising’ police, woman judge

Nine soldiers martyred as truck plunges into ravine

HBL to represent country at SCO-IBA Council moot in Tashkent

Adoption of 5G services: Govt likely to allocate band of 700 MHz

IHC refers FBR ‘malpractice’ case to FTO

Superannuation: govt mulling retaining ‘good’ officers

Japan mulls long-range missile upgrades due to China threat

Read more stories