Aug 22, 2022
Pakistan

FESCO CEO highlights importance of tree plantation

Press Release Published 22 Aug, 2022 06:33am

FAISALABAD: Chief Executive Officer Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad said that in Islam, where cleanliness is called half of faith, our beloved holy Prophet (PBUH) has also ordered to plant trees and it is forbidden to cut trees without very important reasons.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that planting a tree is an ongoing charity; he was talking on the inauguration of a tree plantation drive in the FESCO region. He said that plantation makes the environment attractive and beautiful and trees play an important role in beautifying our environment, due to trees and plants we get clean air, food, wood, fuel, fruits and vegetables.

He further said that trees are precious assets of man because trees provide us oxygen, we can breathe easily, and they help in reducing the heat of the weather during summer. He said that trees help to eliminate pollution and forests protect against storms and water erosion. To keep the natural environment clean, at least 25% of the area must have trees, but due to deforestation and improper planning in our country, trees are decreasing, he added. He said that it is very alarming that the importance of plantation in our country has not been emphasized.

He ordered to plant maximum number of saplings at all FESCO offices and grid stations and said that they should be taken care of in every possible way so that these plants can become big trees and reduce the pollution of the environment.

Later, he started the plantation campaign by planting saplings in the lawn of the FESCO Officers Club.

General Manager Customer Services Itrat Hussain, Chief Financial Officer Nazir Ahmad, DG (Admin) Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Director (PR) Tahir Sheikh, Staff Officer Abid Rashid, Deputy Director A&S Mehmood Ahmed and Assistant Director Muhammad Farooq were also present on this occasion.

