Japan PM Kishida infected with COVID, recuperating

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2022 02:34pm

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been infected with COVID-19 and is recuperating at his official residence, his office said on Sunday.

Kishida, just returned from week-long vacation, was due to restart work on Monday.

He developed a cough and fever on Saturday, and took a PCR test on Sunday morning, which confirmed the positive result in the afternoon, a Cabinet spokesperson said.

Shake-up fails to lift support for Japan’s cabinet amid questions over church

Japan has endured a record resurgence in coronavirus infections, hitting businesses in the world’s third-biggest economy, although deaths remain relatively low and the disruptions have been milder than in some other advanced economies.

PCR Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida COVID cases

Japan PM Kishida infected with COVID, recuperating

