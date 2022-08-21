FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought an increase of Rs 4.70 per unit in Discos’ tariffs for July 2022 under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA), due to higher cost of imported coal, RFO, RLNG and HSD.

National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on August 31, 2022 on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos’ tariffs.

The proposed FCA of Rs 4.70 per unit for July 2022 is less compared to FCA of Rs 9.90 per unit in June, showing a reduction of over Rs 5 per unit mainly due to higher generation from hydel resources.

The impact of approved increase will be passed on to all categories of the consumers of Discos except lifeline consumers. It will also affect, KE consumers to the extent of 1100 MW being purchased from national grid when the power utility will submit its FCA claim of July to the regulator.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in July 2022, hydel generation was 4,976.93 GWh constituting 35.15 percent.

Power generation from coal-fired power plants was 1,802.19 GWh in July 2022 which was 12.74 percent of total generation at a price of Rs 20.2176 as prices of imported coal have increased substantially. Generation from HSD was recorded at 205.97 GWh, 1.46 percent of total generation, at a cost of over Rs 27.8886 per unit.

Generation from RFO was 876.92 GWh (6.20 percent of total generation) at Rs 35.6984 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 1,466.41 GWh (14.603 percent) at Rs 9.9585 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,119.55 GWh (14.98 percent of total generation) at Rs 28.2899 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,009.54 GWh at Rs 1.0493 per unit (14.20 percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 46.57 GWh at Rs 22.8380. Nepra is approving the cost provisionally because the agreement between Pakistan and Iran has expired. Power generation from different sources (mixed) was 16.92 GWh at a price of Rs 4.7567 per unit, generation from bagasse recorded at 40.63 GWh price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 518.50 GWh, 3.66 percent of total generation and solar at 70.77 GWh, 0.50 percent of total generation in July 2022.

The total energy generated recorded at 14,150.91 GWh, at a basket price of Rs 10.7093 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 151.546 billion.

The CPPA-G also sought previous adjustment/ supplemental charges of over Rs 752 million, FCA cost of which has been calculated at Rs 0.0532 per unit. The sale to IPPs was also reduced by 29.18 GWh, the price of which was Rs 1.165 billion at 53.66 paisa per unit while transmission losses was recorded at 372.30 GWh, price of which was Re 0.2811 per unit.

According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos in July 2022 was 13,760.32 GWh at a rate of Rs 10.9833 per unit, total price of which was Rs 151.133 billion. The CPPA-G in its tariff adjustment request maintains that since the reference fuel charges for July 2022 were estimated at Rs 6.2879 per unit whereas the actual fuel charges were Rs 10.9833 per unit hence an increase of Rs 4.6954 per unit has been sought for the month under FCA mechanism.

