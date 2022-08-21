AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

ISLAMABAD: The government has reinstated the rates of Unaccounted for Gas (UFG) losses on the distribution of RLNG (Regasified Liquid Natural Gas) to pre-August 2020 levels.

According to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) latest notified prices of RLNG for August, the rates of UFG losses of gas companies i.e., the Sui Northern Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) now stand at over 7.86 percent and 12.32 percent respectively.

The UFG rates were reduced on RLNG distribution network to a unified 6.9 percent for PSO imports and 6.7 percent for PLL imports, from nearly 12 percent for the distribution network of the SNGP and 18 percent for the SSGC in August 2020.

SNGPL, SSGC project UfGs contrary to Ogra benchmark

The UFG is the difference between the amount of gas purchased and the amount of gas sold through a measured gas distribution system. According to the OGRA notification for August 2022, the UFG has been incorporated on provisional basis at 0.12 per cent in respect of transmission and at rate of 12.32 percent in respect of transmission and distribution as per the SSGCL claim in respect of Review of Estimated Revenue Requirement financial year 2021-22 subject to adjustment upon actual figure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

OGRA SSGC UFG rates RLNG distribution SNGP

