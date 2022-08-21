16 die, 21 hurt in Turkey road accident

ISTANBUL: Sixteen people died and 21 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, media reported Saturday.

The governor of Gaziantep province Davut Gul said that the deaths and injuries were sustained “in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance... between Gaziantep and Nizip”.

Local media gave a higher toll than the provisional figure given earlier by the governor, reporting 16 deaths and 21 injuries.

The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.

“Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead,” the Gaziantep governor said.

Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.