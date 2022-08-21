AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

Anti-polio drive begins in Lahore

Recorder Report Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

LAHORE: The Lahore District Administration on Saturday commenced a seven-day anti-polio drive with a target of administering two million children below the age of five years with polio drops.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali inaugurated the anti-polio drive by giving polio drops to children at Mian Meer Hospital in presence of senior officials.

While talking to the media, the DC said that the anti-polio drive would actually start from August 22 and would continue till August 28.

“As many as 2 million children below the age of five years would be covered by the polio teams, which would be in the field under tight police security. Over 6000 polio teams will be in the field to administer polio drops in 169 union councils”, he added.

Ali further told the media that the district health authority had conducted special training sessions to train the polio workers while macro and micro plans of the polio teams had been updated.

Muhammad Ali anti polio drive polio workers

