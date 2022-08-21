Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned live speeches of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, according to a private TV channel.

According to a declaration issued by the authority, “the PTI chairman is levelling baseless allegations against the institutions so his live speeches are being banned under section 27 of the Pemra ordinance 2002”.

The authority says the statements of Imran Khan against the officers and institutions constitute a violation of the Article 19 of constitution. The authority says television channels will be able to run recorded speeches only.

