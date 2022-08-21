Uninterrupted drainage of rainwater: Sharjeel Memon lauds efforts of minister, DC

HYDERABAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who has been made focal person for rain emergency in Hyderabad, said that the recent heavy rains had caused heavy losses in the province and in three days more than 250 millimeters rain had been recorded in Hyderabad.

He lauded the efforts of Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro for ensuring uninterrupted drainage of rainwater. He was talking to media persons during his visit to Tulsidas Pumping Station in Taluka City Hyderabad along with DC Hyderabad on Saturday.

He said that Ministers and Advisors of Provincial Cabinet were on the field in their respective areas and continuously monitoring rain emergency situation and relief works including drainage of rain water. He said that the situation in low-lying and rural areas of Hyderabad was not good however rain water was being drained out continuously.

He said that due to recent heavy rains, the farmers had suffered losses of billions of rupees, “We are with our people and also want the federal government to support the Sindh government in providing relief to the rain affected people of Sindh,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022