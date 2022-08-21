Efforts to conclude PTA hailed: Importance of Pak-Iran relations highlighted

LAHORE: Hailing the efforts to conclude Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Pakistan and Iran, analysts said that Iran is an important economy of the Middle East and Pakistan is focusing on strengthening its bilateral relations with all the countries.

Former ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi said: “It is a welcoming development that an Iranian delegation is on a visit to Pakistan. Pakistan and Iran share a small border and no major issues are reported on the Pak-Iran border. So there is no other issue that can hinder our relations with Iran. There are many areas of cooperation between the two countries”.

Another diplomat Waheed Ahmed said that there is no doubt that Pak-Iran relations are deep-rooted, cultural and decades old.

