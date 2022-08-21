Relief being provided to flood-hit people, says CM

HYDERABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said on Saturday that on the special instructions of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, first of all Sindh government is working to rescue the rain-affected people and all resources are being used to provide them relief including supplies of food, clean drinking water, tents, mosquito nets, and health facilities to save them from hardship.

The CM said all cabinet ministers including the chief minister, MPAs, MNAs, district administration and officers of all relevant departments are with the people in the current situation and are always working to help them in every way. He said PPP is aware of its people, they will not be left helpless under any circumstances and will leave no stone unturned in providing all the facilities including all possible help.

The chief minister was talking to the media at the Deputy Commissioner Office Thatta here on Saturday.

On this occasion, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Rasool Bux Chandio, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Special Assistants Sadiq Ali Memon and Riyaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, PPP leaders Ashiq Hussain Zardari, Abdul Hameed Panhwar, Ghulam Qadir Palijo, Mehmood Alam Shah, Imtiaz Qureshi, Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Rehman Memon, DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri, SSP Adeel Hussain Chandio and other officers of all concerned departments were also present.

The chief minister said the entire country, including Sindh from Karachi to Kashmore, has received 500 percent more rain this time, efforts are taking on to declare Sindh province as a disaster. The purpose of his visit was to reach the areas and listen to the problems of the rain affected people and solve them, he added.

Murad Ali Shah said even during the last flood of 2010, all facilities were provided by the PPP government on the instructions of co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, including the issuance of Watan cards for the financial assistance of the people, while still the damages and destruction of houses, crops including cattle are being collected to ensure financial assistance to the victims by including them in Benazir Income Support Program along with early recovery of their losses.

He said orders have been issued to all relevant institutions including PDMA to help the rain victims, while emergency water drainage from flooded and submerged areas including damaged bridges, roads, and government buildings of the district has been issued and steps are being taken on priority basis to restore complete infrastructure.

In response to a question regarding the local government elections to be held on August 28 under Phase-II in Sindh, the chief minister said the election commission is the only one to decide on the elections. In response to another question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said orders have been issued to the officers of the health department to ensure the availability of required medicines and all other facilities including snake bite vaccine in all the hospitals and health centres of the district.

On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner along with the elected representatives of the district also gave a detailed briefing on the overall situation regarding the damage and destruction due to rains.

