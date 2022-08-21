AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
Pakistan

Vehicle swept away by river water: Bodies of five persons found, two still missing

INP Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:31am

KARACHI: Rescue workers and volunteers were still searching for bodies of two persons on Saturday, three days after a vehicle carrying six members of a family and their driver was washed away by water from the Malir River.

According to rescue officials, the bodies of five of the victims, including children, have been recovered from the river.

They said a rescue and search operation was launched after the vehicle had been swept away from a flooded portion of the National Highway Link Road in Karachi on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Damloti, where the ill-fated car with seven persons inside was swept away. The rescue teams found the vehicle several hours after the incident and five bodies have since been recovered.

rescue workers Malir River Vehicle swept away by river water

