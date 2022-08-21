AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore lower

Reuters Published 21 Aug, 2022 05:16am

MANILA: Dalian and Singapore iron ore futures fell on Friday and were set for a weekly drop, as concerns grew about demand for the steelmaking ingredient in China amid a sputtering economy.

The most-traded iron ore, for January delivery, on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange fell as much as 2.2% to 672 yuan ($98.69) a tonne, its lowest since July 27.

On the Singapore Exchange, the most-traded October contract dipped 1.3% to $100.40 a tonne. A heatwave in top steel producer China has prompted electricity rationing, forcing some mills to halt operations. That has added to concerns about iron ore demand.

Analysts have warned that demand is likely to remain weak in China due to mandatory steel output limits, a property-sector downturn and COVID-19 restrictions.

iron ore China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange COVID restrictions

Comments

1000 characters

Iron ore lower

Govt allows release of imported goods stuck at ports

Pemra places ban on live speeches of Imran Khan

Miftah again explains why import ban was lifted

Import value of Afghanistan coal fixed at USD140/mt

Cabinet approves changes in LNG policy

FCA for July: CPPA-G seeks Rs4.70 per unit hike in Discos’ tariffs

UFG losses rates on RLNG distribution reinstated

Public transport: OGRA extends ban on LPG as fuel

PML-N’s Tarar says Elahi exacting revenge

Tax Laws Amendment Ordinance to be promulgated soon

Read more stories