Women’s Under-19 cricket championship semi-finals today

LAHORE: The semi-final line up of the Women’s Under-19 Cricket Championship got finalised on Friday with Sindh and Central Punjab, who remain undefeated in group stage, secured two berths in the next round with Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joining them.

The semi-finals will be played on Saturday (today) at the Country Club. In today’s matches, it was Anoosha Nasir’s 40 not out off 38 balls that dragged Sindh to a total of 97 for eight after their captain Arooba Shah opted to bat against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Country Club. Anoosha was the sole fighter in the line up, hitting four fours, as the next best score in the score sheet was eight off 39 from Wasafa Hussain. It was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tehzeeb Shah who, with four wickets, ran through Sindh’s batting. But, player of the match Aroob led from front when her side came out to defend the small total and the leg-spinner’s five for six bowled out the opposition for just 65 in 17.3 overs. Haniah Ahmer and Dina Razvi took two wickets each for 11 and 10 runs respectively. This was Sindh’s third win in as many completed matches.

In the other match, it was all too easy for Central Punjab against Balochistan as they rolled over a 29-run target in just 13 balls. Rida Aslam, the player of the match, took three wickets for five runs and Quratulain returned two for four as no Balochistan batter could enter double digits.

Central Punjab’s openers captain Shawal Zulfiqar and Eyman Fatima scored 14 not out and 16 not out to give their side another 10-wicket win.

Moreover, Central Punjab Under-19 Whites has been fined Rs 28,000, for maintaining a slow over-rate in the ongoing National U-19 Championship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022