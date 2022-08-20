Saeed Ghani, Shehla Raza resign as Sindh ministers

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday resigned from his post to participate in the upcoming local government (LG) elections.

In a tweet, Saeed Ghani – who is also the PPP Karachi president – noted that his resignation was not accepted yet. “PPP leadership and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will approve the resignation,” he added.

Another Pakistan People’s Party leader Syeda Shehla Raza has also tendered her resignation as member of the Sindh cabinet to lead political campaign of the party during local government elections scheduled on August 28.