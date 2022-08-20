AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PDP urges govt to focus on economy

Recorder Report Published 20 Aug, 2022 03:41am

KARACHI: Pasban Democratic Party (PDP) general secretary Iqbal Hashmi has expressed grave concern over unbridled privatization of the strategic national assets and asked the government to instead focus on the basic issues of economy and resolve them.

He said selling off the precious national strategic assets is no solution to our economic crisis.

He said the failure of SOEs is their bad management. Government deputes incompetent officers on political basis to run these SOEs. If these entities are run on professional basis by competent management, there is no reason why these organizations could not be run profitably.

Giving example, he said when the KESC was in government control it would incur losses every year, but after the privatization, the KE became a profitable entity. He said this is the difference of a incompetent political management and competent professional management.

He said the closure of the Pakistani Steel Mills is amongst the greatest conspiracies against Pakistan. PSM was running in profit when the government brought political people to run it and they deliberately failed the PSM as per the agenda of their foreign paymasters, he added.

Hashmi said economic hit men of anti-Pakistan forces have been in action during tenures of all governments in Pakistan and their goal is to cause irreparable loss to Pakistan and its economy.

He suggested making a board of competent and patriotic Pakistani economists to run the loss incurring SOEs and if they recommend, it could be privatized in the larger national interests.

Hashmi asked the government to focus on energy sector, as the energy sector is the driving force that runs the whole national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

energy sector economic crisis Iqbal Hashmi KESC Pakistani Steel Mills

Comments

1000 characters

PDP urges govt to focus on economy

Imran claims Gill was ‘sexually abused’ in custody

CASA-1000 project stalled over Afghanistan turmoil

German dependence on China growing

Budget deficit target missed

Weekly SPI inflation shatters records, rises to 42.31pc YoY

33 categories, 860 products: ECC approves lifting of ban on wide range of goods

Power Division accuses IPPs of ‘over invoicing’

Jameel Ahmed appointed governor of SBP

MPs should not amend constitution to serve their own interests: SC

Exam paper marking work: FTO terms 10pc WHT on teaching community ‘discriminatory’

Read more stories