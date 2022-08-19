AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
South Africa thrash England by an innings and 12 runs in 1st Test

AFP Published 19 Aug, 2022 08:59pm

LONDON: South Africa hammered England by an innings and 12 runs to win the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

The victory, achieved with more than two days to spare, saw the Proteas take a 1-0 lead in a three-match series and was England’s first loss under the red-ball leadership duo of captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum after four successive wins.

England were bowled out for just 149 in their second innings after South Africa made 326 in reply to the hosts’ first-innings 165 during a match where most of the first day was lost to rain.

No England batsman made more than 35 on Friday, with South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje taking three wickets for no runs in 10 balls after lunch following spinner Keshav Maharaj’s double strike.

Rabada passed fit as South Africa bowl against England in 1st Test

Brief scores

England 1st innings: 165 (O Pope 73; K Rabada 5-52, A Nortje 3-63)

South Africa 1st innings: 326 (S Erwee 73; S Broad 3-71, B Stokes 3-71)

England 2nd innings: 149 (A Nortje 3-47)

Result: South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs

Series: South Africa lead three-match series 1-0

