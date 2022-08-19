AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
ANL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
AVN 84.96 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.81%)
BOP 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.93%)
CNERGY 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.2%)
EFERT 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
EPCL 65.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.01%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
FFL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FLYNG 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.19%)
GGGL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
GGL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
GTECH 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
KEL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2%)
LOTCHEM 30.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
OGDC 84.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.29%)
PIBTL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 19.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.33%)
TELE 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
TPLP 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
TREET 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.07%)
TRG 97.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.31%)
UNITY 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,335 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.61%)
BR30 15,981 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.17%)
KSE100 43,271 Decreased By -210.9 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,399 Decreased By -77 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nasdaq leads Wall St lower as rate hike worries spark tech rout

Reuters Published 19 Aug, 2022 07:43pm

Wall Street fell on Friday with megacap growth and technology stocks leading a broader market selloff as rate hike worries sapped risk appetite.

Stocks have wavered this week after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July meeting were released on Wednesday, as investors tried to get an accurate reading of the central bank’s monetary policy tightening path.

The blue-chip Dow was on track to post slim weekly gains, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were headed for their first weekly loss after four straight weeks of gains.

“Lot of individual not so great news here today and it’s just manifesting in an overall market selloff,” said Dennis Dick, retail trader at Triple D Trading, pointing to weak results from Deere & Co, inflation numbers in Germany and a selloff in meme stocks and cryptocurrencies.

“You’re getting a little bit of profit taking (after) a pretty good run for the last six weeks.”

Deere fell 2.8% after it missed earnings estimates as the world’s largest heavy equipment maker continues to grapple with parts shortages stemming from supply chain snarls.

The S&P 500 industrials sector fell 1%.

High-growth and technology stocks such as Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc declined nearly 2% as U.S. Treasury bond yields climbed, mimicking European bonds after Germany reported record-high increases in monthly producer prices.

Oil prices slip, headed for weekly loss as recession concerns bite

Banks also fell 1.3% and were on track to end the week lower, potentially snapping their six-week winning streak.

Meanwhile, Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin said on Friday the U.S. central bank’s efforts to control inflation could lead to a recession, but it needn’t be “calamitous”.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Thursday he was leaning toward supporting a third straight 75-basis-point rate hike in September, while San Francisco Fed colleague Mary Daly said hiking rates by 50 or 75 basis points next month would be “reasonable”.

At 09:46 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 192.74 points, or 0.57%, at 33,806.30, the S&P 500 was down 38.75 points, or 0.90%, at 4,244.99, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 187.97 points, or 1.45%, at 12,777.37.

The Fed has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 225 bps since March to fight four decade-high inflation.

Focus next week will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on economic outlook at the annual global central bankers’ conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related stocks dropped following a sudden selloff in bitcoin, with crypto exchange Coinbase Global and miner Marathon Digital down 8.5% and 11.5%, respectively.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc plunged 41.1% as billionaire investor Ryan Cohen exited the struggling home goods retailer by selling his stake.

General Motors Co rose 1.8% after it said it would reinstate quarterly dividend payouts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.56-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 5.16-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 29 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 35 new lows.

Wall Street US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index US crude stocks Wall Street’s main indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Nasdaq leads Wall St lower as rate hike worries spark tech rout

Govt appoints Jameel Ahmad as SBP governor for 5 years

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Islamabad court directs authorities to shift Shahbaz Gill to PIMS, orders medical checkup

Pakistan 'rejects India's deliberate attempts of pre-poll rigging' in IIOJK

KSE-100 down 0.48%, ends week below 43,300 level

Sazgar Engineering to roll out locally-assembled Haval units this month

Oil prices slip, headed for weekly loss as recession concerns bite

CarFirst announces shutdown of operations in Pakistan

Taliban leader says foreign engagement will be in line with Sharia

Two police personnel martyred, one injured in Bajaur blast

Read more stories