Pakistan

Search operation under way for Malir river flash flood victims

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 07:55am

KARACHI: Search operation for the five members of an ill-fatted family and their driver was under way on Thursday, a day after the car carrying them was swept away by a flash flood of Karachi's Malir River on Wednesday night, the police said.

However, bodies of two children have been found, and the car has also been recovered by rescue teams on Thursday. However, efforts were under way to recover the other missing members of the ill-fatted family, and their driver till filing this report.

A statement issued by the Memon Goth police said that a Toyota Corolla car, having registration number BGV-765 and carrying seven people including the driver, was swept away into the Malir River at 8:30pm Wednesday.

"Today, the car has been pulled out of the river, while the search for missing persons is under way," the statement said, adding that the search operation was being jointly carried out by police and rescue teams.

The bodies of Mohammed Moosa, 10, and Hamna, 7, were recovered while Zeeshan, Rabia, Abad, Ayan and driver Abdul Rehman were still missing.

The family was going back to Hyderabad after attending a marriage ceremony in Karachi when their car was swept away by a flash flood.

A spokesperson to DIG Security and Emergency Services Division said that expert divers from SSU's Urban Flooding Rescue Team are also participating in the operation.

"In this joint operation, the bodies of two children have been recovered so far, the search for the others is ongoing," he said.

Pakistan Navy, Sindh Rangers and Edhi are also involved in the joint rescue operation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Malir River flash flood victims heavy rainfall in Karachi Karachi's Malir River

