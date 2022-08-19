AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Pakistan Baitul Mal facing shortage of funding

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 08:01am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed that Pakistan Baitul Mal (PBM) is facing a shortage of funding. The Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety was briefed regarding operations of PBM in its meeting held here on Thursday. The meeting was held under the chairpersonship of Saira Bano. The Standing Committee was briefed regarding the operations and workings of PBM.

The Standing Committee was apprised that PBM, an autonomous body set up through 1991 Act is a premier social protection organization performing various charitable functions throughout Pakistan. It has seven provincial/regional offices and 160 district offices.

MD PBM said that new service rules of Baitul Mal have been made and a new R&D department has been created to better facilitate the Parliament of Pakistan.

The Standing Committee inquired about various health initiatives of PBM and was informed that during the last four years 41,506 cancer cases,3,539 cardiac cases,15,060 general medicine cases, 3,932 surgical cases, 274,662 cataract surgeries, and 6,987 dialysis cases have been provided assistance by the PBM.

The Standing Committee directed that the PBM should devise a mechanism through which members may also be able to identify deserving people and they may be considered after providing required documents.

The Standing Committee also directed that a report containing a district-wise list of all the beneficiaries of the last five years should be provided to the committee.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division was attended by members National Assembly; Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Shugufta Jumani, Zulfiqar Ali, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Nuzhat Pathan, and Mrs Farukh Khan. The meeting was also attended by MD PBM, Amir Fida Paracha; secretary, Ministry of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, and other senior civil officers.

