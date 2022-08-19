AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FBATI for proper implementation of gas allocation policy

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 08:23am

KARACHI: President of Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry (FBATI) Haroon Shamsi has said that by subsidising 700 captive power plants, two and a half million citizens of Karachi are being punished for the priority of gas supply. As a result of the continuous violation, the fuel charge adjustment for the common man is increasing.

Shamsi said that the fuel charge adjustment passed through electricity bills to the common man, already burdened by inflation, has been further increased while the federal government subsidises gas and electricity to 700 influential captive power companies.

In violation of the decision taken by the federal cabinet committee on energy in 2018, the KE is supplying imported RLNG at exorbitant rates, resulting in loss of power to millions of households and thousands of small and medium enterprises. Federal B Area Association of Trade and Industry and other trade associations have been appealing to the federal government since long to make the SSG mandatory to implement the gas allocation policy.

President FBATI appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister of Energy (Power Division) Khurram Dastgir, Minister of Petroleum Musadik Malik, Chairman Energy Task Force Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to resolve this issue. He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi already directed the SSGC during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. It was decided to supply at least 130 mmcfd of natural gas to Karachi Electric, but the SSGC is supplying 80 mmcfd to KE against this decision, the price of which has increased five times during the last few months.

Shamsi said that according to the rules and regulations, the Nepra transferred the impact of fuel hikes to the consumers through fuel charge adjustment, but if the FCA is extended in the same way, 40,000 small and medium industries that support thousands of families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

gas supply power plants FBATI gas allocation policy citizens of Karachi

Comments

1000 characters

FBATI for proper implementation of gas allocation policy

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories