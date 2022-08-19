AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
Punjab prisons: inmates being enabled to open bank accounts

Published 19 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) has been entered into an agreement with the Punjab Prisons department for opening of bank accounts of inmates languishing in jails across Punjab through which they could pay their expenses online besides purchase of essential daily use items from canteens via a “cashless mode”.

The agreement was signed between BoP President Zafar Masood and Punjab Prisons Inspector General Mirza Shahid Saleem Baig at a ceremony held at the Inspectorate of Punjab Prisons on Thursday.

According to Shahid, the initiative will help them bringing transparency in the financial matters of the prisons department in addition to providing relief to friends and family members of prisoners, who had to wait for hours in long queues just to deposit the money.

