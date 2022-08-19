AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UAE ambassador meets FCCI delegation

Press Release Published 19 Aug, 2022 06:41am

FAISALABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take necessary steps for investment particularly in Faisalabad on top priority basis, said Ambassador of the UAE His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi. He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) that met him under the chairmanship of President Atif Munir Sheikh.

He recalled his previous visit to FCCI and said that due to covid-19, he could not take follow up measures and hence it could not give the required results. He expressed satisfaction over the untapped potential of Faisalabad and said that he would convince the Dubai based investors to establish state of the art industrial units in this city.

“I shall convince investors to visit Faisalabad in order to explore its potential in different sectors”, he said and added that he would also facilitate Pakistani investors intending to invest in Dubai.

President Atif Munir Sheikh briefed the ambassador about the investment opportunities in the industrial, commercial and business hub of Pakistan. He particularly mentioned the Pakistan Economic Conference and said that it was a total success as it had successfully identified the different sectors in which safe investment could be made with reasonable profit.

He said that he would share the idea and results of the Pakistan Economic Conference so that investors could critically analyse it before making the investment in a sector of their own choice.

President FCCI said that the next meeting could be arranged in Dubai if the Pakistani embassy endorsed the idea. Rashid Abdulrahman Al-Ali Deputy Head of Mission UAE was also present during this meeting in addition to Rashid Munir, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary, Umar Abdul Latif and Sajjad Anwar.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

MENA FCCI business community Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi UAE ambassador

Comments

1000 characters

UAE ambassador meets FCCI delegation

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories