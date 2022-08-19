UAE ambassador meets FCCI delegation

FAISALABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will take necessary steps for investment particularly in Faisalabad on top priority basis, said Ambassador of the UAE His Excellency Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi. He was talking to a delegation of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) that met him under the chairmanship of President Atif Munir Sheikh.

He recalled his previous visit to FCCI and said that due to covid-19, he could not take follow up measures and hence it could not give the required results. He expressed satisfaction over the untapped potential of Faisalabad and said that he would convince the Dubai based investors to establish state of the art industrial units in this city.

“I shall convince investors to visit Faisalabad in order to explore its potential in different sectors”, he said and added that he would also facilitate Pakistani investors intending to invest in Dubai.

President Atif Munir Sheikh briefed the ambassador about the investment opportunities in the industrial, commercial and business hub of Pakistan. He particularly mentioned the Pakistan Economic Conference and said that it was a total success as it had successfully identified the different sectors in which safe investment could be made with reasonable profit.

He said that he would share the idea and results of the Pakistan Economic Conference so that investors could critically analyse it before making the investment in a sector of their own choice.

President FCCI said that the next meeting could be arranged in Dubai if the Pakistani embassy endorsed the idea. Rashid Abdulrahman Al-Ali Deputy Head of Mission UAE was also present during this meeting in addition to Rashid Munir, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhary, Umar Abdul Latif and Sajjad Anwar.

