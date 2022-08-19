KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 15.927 billion and the number of lots traded at 16,895.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.177 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.891 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.452 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.376 billion), Silver (PKR 1.445 billion), DJ (PKR 1.277 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 514.199 million), Platinum (PKR 395.333 million), SP 500 (PKR 332.271 million), Brent (PKR 34.240 million), Copper (PKR 31.684 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 22 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 27.055 million were traded.

