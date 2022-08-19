AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
ANL 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.07%)
AVN 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.3%)
BOP 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.54%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.63%)
FLYNG 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.6%)
GGGL 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
GGL 17.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.56%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.42%)
LOTCHEM 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.58%)
MLCF 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
PRL 19.84 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.87%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (8.4%)
TELE 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.63%)
TPL 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.46%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.56%)
TRG 97.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.46%)
UNITY 22.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.74%)
WAVES 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-5.74%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,361 Decreased By -27.2 (-0.62%)
BR30 16,009 Decreased By -90.5 (-0.56%)
KSE100 43,482 Decreased By -195.1 (-0.45%)
KSE30 16,476 Decreased By -56.6 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2022 05:57am

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      17-08-2022   19-08-2022   50%(i)           15-08-2022
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      17-08-2022   19-08-2022   40%(i)           15-08-2022
United Bank Ltd                  17-08-2022   19-08-2022   40%(ii)          15-08-2022
(HUBCSC2) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      16-08-2022   22-08-2022
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd   19-08-2022   25-08-2022                                  25-08-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd(Preference)                  23-08-2022   25-08-2022   3.7%(ii)         19-08-2022
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd    23-08-2022   25-08-2022   25%(ii)          19-08-2022
Meezan Bank Ltd                  24-08-2022   26-08-2022   17.50%(ii),10%B  22-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd        22-08-2022   29-08-2022
Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd        22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                            29-08-2022
Waves Home Appliances Ltd        22-08-2022   29-08-2022   NIL                            29-08-2022
Millat Tractors Ltd              23-08-2022   29-08-2022                                  29-08-2022
The United Insurance Co.
of Pakistan Ltd                  25-08-2022   29-08-2022   15%(ii)          23-08-2022
Fauji Foods Ltd                  24-08-2022   30-08-2022                                  30-08-2022
Engro Corporation Ltd            29-08-2022   30-08-2022   110%(ii)         25-08-2022
Worldcall Telecom Ltd            23-08-2022   31-08-2022   NIL                            31-08-2022
(PESC1) Pakistan
Energy Sukuk-1                   26-08-2022   31-08-2022
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      30-08-2022   31-08-2022   500%(ii)         26-08-2022
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                     30-08-2022   31-08-2022
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           30-08-2022   01-09-2022   15%(ii)          26-08-2022
(MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron &
Steel Industries Ltd             27-08-2022   02-09-2022
Allied Bank Ltd                  31-08-2022   02-09-2022   20%(ii)          29-08-2022
MCB Bank Ltd                     01-09-2022   03-09-2022   40%(ii)          30-08-2022
(JSTFC11) Jahangir
Siddiqui & Co. Ltd               30-08-2022   06-09-2022
Nishat Chunian Power Ltd         31-08-2022   06-09-2022   100%(F)          29-08-2022    06-09-2022
Ados Pakistan Ltd                01-09-2022   08-09-2022                                  08-09-2022
Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd          07-09-2022   14-09-2022   NIL                            14-09-2022
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           14-09-2022   20-09-2022   500%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Attock Petroleum Ltd             14-09-2022   20-09-2022   300%(F)25%(B)    12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Attock Refinery Ltd              14-09-2022   20-09-2022   100%(F)          12-09-2022    20-09-2022
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd                   20-09-2022   26-09-2022   280%(F),15% B    16-09-2022    26-09-2022
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         20-09-2022   27-09-2022   200%(F)          16-09-2022    27-09-2022
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 21-09-2022   27-09-2022   150%(F)          19-09-2022    27-09-2022
Lucky Cement Ltd                 20-09-2022   28-09-2022   NIL                            28-09-2022
Pakistan Cables Ltd              21-09-2022   28-09-2022   65%(F),15% B     19-09-2022    28-09-2022
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd  22-09-2022   28-09-2022   10% B            20-09-2022    28-09-2022
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       22-09-2022   28-09-2022   620%(F)          20-09-2022    28-09-2022
National Refinery Ltd            12-10-2022   19-10-2022   150%(F)          10-10-2022    19-10-2022
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       12-10-2022   19-10-2022   15%(F)           10-10-2022    19-10-2022
MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS
AND INV. LTD.                    17-10-2022   24-10-2022   10%(F)           13-10-2022    24-10-2022
Data Textiles Ltd                                                                         10-08-2022
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd

Comments

1000 characters

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

5000MW electricity export: Iran shares MoU draft

Import ban on luxury items lifted

Export boost: Miftah assures Aptma all-out support

IMC formed for jewellers’ gold import quota

Agriculture reforms: PM directs ministries to come up with a plan in 2 days

Remittance disbursement: SBP allows ECs to become sub-agents of ADs

IK makes snide remarks about ‘neutrals’

Commander US Centcom, COAS discuss regional security

Subsidy on fertilizer: MoI&P heavily censured for benefiting manufacturers

GST on IT services: FBR urged to remove ‘legal’ anomaly in Finance Act

Read more stories