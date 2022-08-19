KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 17-08-2022 19-08-2022 50%(i) 15-08-2022 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 17-08-2022 19-08-2022 40%(i) 15-08-2022 United Bank Ltd 17-08-2022 19-08-2022 40%(ii) 15-08-2022 (HUBCSC2) The Hub Power Company Ltd 16-08-2022 22-08-2022 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 19-08-2022 25-08-2022 25-08-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd(Preference) 23-08-2022 25-08-2022 3.7%(ii) 19-08-2022 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 23-08-2022 25-08-2022 25%(ii) 19-08-2022 Meezan Bank Ltd 24-08-2022 26-08-2022 17.50%(ii),10%B 22-08-2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 22-08-2022 29-08-2022 Waves Singer Pakistan Ltd 22-08-2022 29-08-2022 NIL 29-08-2022 Waves Home Appliances Ltd 22-08-2022 29-08-2022 NIL 29-08-2022 Millat Tractors Ltd 23-08-2022 29-08-2022 29-08-2022 The United Insurance Co. of Pakistan Ltd 25-08-2022 29-08-2022 15%(ii) 23-08-2022 Fauji Foods Ltd 24-08-2022 30-08-2022 30-08-2022 Engro Corporation Ltd 29-08-2022 30-08-2022 110%(ii) 25-08-2022 Worldcall Telecom Ltd 23-08-2022 31-08-2022 NIL 31-08-2022 (PESC1) Pakistan Energy Sukuk-1 26-08-2022 31-08-2022 Rafhan Maize Products Company Ltd 30-08-2022 31-08-2022 500%(ii) 26-08-2022 (BIPLSC) BankIslami Pakistan Ltd 30-08-2022 31-08-2022 EFU Life Assurance Ltd 30-08-2022 01-09-2022 15%(ii) 26-08-2022 (MUGHALSC) Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 27-08-2022 02-09-2022 Allied Bank Ltd 31-08-2022 02-09-2022 20%(ii) 29-08-2022 MCB Bank Ltd 01-09-2022 03-09-2022 40%(ii) 30-08-2022 (JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd 30-08-2022 06-09-2022 Nishat Chunian Power Ltd 31-08-2022 06-09-2022 100%(F) 29-08-2022 06-09-2022 Ados Pakistan Ltd 01-09-2022 08-09-2022 08-09-2022 Sakrand Sugar Mills Ltd 07-09-2022 14-09-2022 NIL 14-09-2022 Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 500%(F) 12-09-2022 20-09-2022 Attock Petroleum Ltd 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 300%(F)25%(B) 12-09-2022 20-09-2022 Attock Refinery Ltd 14-09-2022 20-09-2022 100%(F) 12-09-2022 20-09-2022 Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) Ltd 20-09-2022 26-09-2022 280%(F),15% B 16-09-2022 26-09-2022 Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 20-09-2022 27-09-2022 200%(F) 16-09-2022 27-09-2022 ICI Pakistan Ltd 21-09-2022 27-09-2022 150%(F) 19-09-2022 27-09-2022 Lucky Cement Ltd 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 NIL 28-09-2022 Pakistan Cables Ltd 21-09-2022 28-09-2022 65%(F),15% B 19-09-2022 28-09-2022 Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 10% B 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 22-09-2022 28-09-2022 620%(F) 20-09-2022 28-09-2022 National Refinery Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 150%(F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 12-10-2022 19-10-2022 15%(F) 10-10-2022 19-10-2022 MCB-ARIF HABIB SAVINGS AND INV. LTD. 17-10-2022 24-10-2022 10%(F) 13-10-2022 24-10-2022 Data Textiles Ltd 10-08-2022 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Book Closure in the ratio of 100 shares for WAVES the

shareholders will get 20 shares of WHALE ***

Book Closure for Substantial Acquisition of

Voting Shares and Takeovers **

Book Closure in the ratio of 1000 shares for NCL the

shareholders will get 780 shares of NCPL *

