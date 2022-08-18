AGL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.84%)
World

WHO recommends Valneva's COVID vaccine

Reuters Published August 18, 2022

The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended the use of French drugmaker Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine.

The UN agency also recommended the use of a second booster dose for some individuals at high risk of severe disease.

North Korea declares victory over COVID, suggests leader Kim had it

However, that does not constitute a general recommendation of vaccinating all adults, and is aimed at avoiding severe disease and death in populations at the highest risk, it said.

The recommendations come after the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunisation held a meeting last week.

WHO recommends Valneva's COVID vaccine

