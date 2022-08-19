Online sellers must learn innovative business models for the future

E-commerce is promising long-term solutions to the socio-economic challenges emerging in the modern era. Innovative ideas can be turned into sustainable ventures, as convergence technologies have enabled revolutionary performance for small online businesses too.

However, online retail businesses tend to struggle with after-sale services, customer care, and personalised attention, making them lose out on potential business leads. It is because many aspiring entrepreneurs find it difficult to deal with the increasing demands of the business.

Therefore, Pakistan’s largest online marketplace, Daraz.pk has recently collaborated with the world’s largest financial gateway VISA to launch a skills-development program for digital business owners, with a vision for higher standards of performance. These insightful tutorials are enriched with the diversified experience of Daraz.pk, as online-sellers are being trained to achieve a competitive edge for accelerated growth in conventional, emerging and niche markets, on a global scale.

This program teaches aspiring entrepreneurs to raise capital investments and utilise E-commerce platforms to structure highly efficient and scalable enterprises. The Daraz University program also develops their selling abilities and financial management skills and gives strategic insights to identify the target markets more accurately. Participants learn effective methods for; accounting, costing, budgeting, revenue-calculation and risk management.

Over 40,000 entrepreneurs have received free-of-cost education from Daraz University till date, as its alumni continue to grow rapidly. Established in 2018, this university can be conveniently accessed by everyone. Signing up for this program is not required Modern educational resources and materials are being provided, free of cost, by VISA.

It is adding great value to the curriculum, while also creating financial literacy and awareness about the potential of digital enterprises. The evolution of managerial practices and regulatory framework is also explained to the participating sellers, who want to build capacity and enhance their business-performance.

Progressive entrepreneurs must visit the digital platform of ‘Daraz University’ to find complete details of the ‘VISA Skill-Development Program’. It comprises; informative video tutorials, PowerPoint presentations and quizzes. The first 1,000 qualifiers will get the ‘Daraz X VISA Certification’, along with Free-Vouchers that grant Shipping-Credits or Daraz Packaging-Materials, sponsored by VISA.

Anyone can watch these training material by simply clicking on the link: https://university.daraz.pk/.

