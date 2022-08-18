AGL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
ANL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.7%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.31%)
BOP 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.25%)
EFERT 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
EPCL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FLYNG 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.36%)
GGGL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
GGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.07%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.15%)
HUMNL 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.38%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.6%)
LOTCHEM 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.87%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 17.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.47%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (11.45%)
BR100 4,385 Decreased By -4 (-0.09%)
BR30 16,139 Increased By 40.1 (0.25%)
KSE100 43,647 Decreased By -30 (-0.07%)
KSE30 16,529 Decreased By -3.7 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates to suspend Nigeria flights from September over trapped funds

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 01:24pm

LAGOS: Dubai’s Emirates will suspend flights to Nigeria from next month over an inability to repatriate funds from Africa’s most populous nation, the airline said on Thursday.

The decision highlights the difficulties faced by international carriers that fly to Nigeria, which is one of the biggest markets in Africa for several of them.

The country has restricted access to foreign currency for imports and for investors seeking to repatriate their profits due to a shortage of dollars.

Nigeria gets about 90% of its foreign exchange from oil, but is struggling to produce due to pipeline theft and years of under-investment.

The International Air Transport Association said in June Nigeria was withholding $450 million in revenue that international carriers operating in the country had earned.

Emirates said it had made no progress in efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention.

Dubai airport sees passenger travel surge, hikes annual forecast

“Therefore, Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria, effective 1 September 2022, to limit further losses and impact on our operational costs that continue to accumulate in the market,” it said in a statement.

A Federal Ministry of Aviation spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emirates had earlier sent a letter to the government saying it could cut flights to Lagos this month because it could not get $85 million stuck in the country as of July, a figure that had been rising by $10 million per month.

Emirates said it would re-evaluate its decision if the situation over the blocked funds changed in the coming days.

Affected customers would be helped to make alternative travel arrangements where possible, it added.

Nigeria MENA Africa International Air Transport Association Dubai's Emirates

Comments

1000 characters

Emirates to suspend Nigeria flights from September over trapped funds

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower US stocks

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories