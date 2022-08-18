AGL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
ANL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.7%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.31%)
BOP 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.42%)
EFERT 80.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.1%)
EPCL 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.66%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
FLYNG 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.11%)
GGGL 12.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
GTECH 9.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.15%)
HUMNL 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.87%)
LOTCHEM 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.56%)
MLCF 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.69%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.64%)
PAEL 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.93%)
SILK 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.92%)
TELE 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
TREET 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.11%)
TRG 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.77%)
UNITY 22.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
WAVES 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.47%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (10.69%)
BR100 4,383 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.13%)
BR30 16,140 Increased By 41.3 (0.26%)
KSE100 43,668 Decreased By -9 (-0.02%)
KSE30 16,540 Increased By 8.1 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end lower after Fed minutes, local jobs data

Reuters Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 12:29pm

Australian shares closed lower on Thursday, tracking weakness in global equities, as minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s minutes suggested more rate hikes were likely, while mixed signals from local jobs data also dented investors’ sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.2% lower at 7,112.80.

“To a degree, the ASX has been caught up in the bearish sentiment seen across equities since yesterday’s FOMC minutes, and today’s unexpected employment growth contraction has also weighed on the local benchmark,” said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting indicated there was “little evidence” that inflation pressures were easing, suggesting policymakers were committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame rising costs.

Meanwhile, figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed the jobless rate dipped to 3.4% in July, the lowest rate since August 1974.

The net employment also surprised by falling 40,900 in July, missing forecasts of a 25,000 increase.

“A decline in the number of employed people, following record highs, along with record number of vacancies, suggests labour market is tight.

Reflecting this, wages are rising and we expect the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia) to continue to hike,“ analysts at Barclays said in a note.

The brokerage says the RBA could return to 25 basis point increments in September. Heavyweight mining stocks fell 0.5% after iron ore prices hit three-week low.

Gold stocks were the top percentage losers on the benchmark, slumping 3.8%.

Sector major Newcrest Mining fell 2.9%.

Technology stocks tracked Wall Street lower and fell 2.4%. Energy stocks emerged after three consecutive sessions of losses and gained 1.4% on steady oil prices.

Australian shares rise after weak wage data, CSL caps gains

Woodside Energy Group and Santos rose 1.1% and 2.3%, respectively.

Across the border, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ended 0.3% lower at 11,814.34.

A day after it raised cash rate by half point, Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Adrian Orr said the central bank was confident domestic inflation was now tracking lower.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end lower after Fed minutes, local jobs data

Intra-day update: Rupee records marginal drop against US dollar

Govt takes step to spur forex inflows thru export boost

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

US, Taiwan to launch formal trade talks in autumn

Oil prices hold steady as recession worries offset lower US stocks

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Read more stories