Startup of agri-business helpful for economic empowerment of youth: VC SAU

HYDERABAD: Prof Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam has said that the startup of the Agri-Business and their impact would be helpful for the economic empowerment of the youth.

He said that the agricultural and food industry is an important economic sector in Pakistan and there is huge potential to drive economic development and contribute to food security and income generation.

"The Business Modeling, On boarding, and Mentorship, Session with Startups" was held at Business Incubation Center (BIC), Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in Collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan with the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) Karachi to build the capacity of the students in the field of Agri. Entrepreneurs, Livestock, and Business Modeling using Canvas and build the skills of the students in Agro Digitalization to Facilitate them for entrepreneurship through small medium enterprises.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri said that innovative solutions are the key to boosting productivity, income, and employment. New digital ideas for the agricultural and food industry are coming from the growing local start-up scene more and more.

With their digital innovations, young companies often address well-known challenges, including the availability of advisory services, market access for small farmers, and improving the quality of cultivation and harvesting methods. He said the focus is being given to youth to explore their talent and provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

He said SAU youth could be the best entrepreneur in society and hoped that such activities will serve the nation by solving their problems through agri-entrepreneurship. He urged the scientists, scholars, and youth to energize their potential for developing new ideas through innovation. He appreciated the efforts of the BIC team and the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) for initiating this drive at SAU Tandojam.

Sheikh Hammad Amjad, Deputy Country Head, Nippon Express Pakistan, lead trainer highlighted the Agro opportunities through digital marketing in the country. He said that the rural youth has the potential to develop and start their business in Agro digitalization and to get benefit from the opportunities available in the country.

While speaking on the occasion Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Focal Person, BIC, SAU Tandojam highlighted that effective digital agribusiness management skills (within start-up teams, in university curricula, and in incubators/accelerators); to promote an enabling business environment for developing effective business models. There is a need to develop youth skills through innovative ideas to develop digital innovation for agricultural and food security.

Dr. Kumbhar has appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU Tandojam for his support and extended his thanks to HEC and ITC for support to SAU youth for initiating the business startup model at SAU Tandojam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022