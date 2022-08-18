AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Startup of agri-business helpful for economic empowerment of youth: VC SAU

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

HYDERABAD: Prof Dr Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam has said that the startup of the Agri-Business and their impact would be helpful for the economic empowerment of the youth.

He said that the agricultural and food industry is an important economic sector in Pakistan and there is huge potential to drive economic development and contribute to food security and income generation.

"The Business Modeling, On boarding, and Mentorship, Session with Startups" was held at Business Incubation Center (BIC), Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam in Collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan with the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) Karachi to build the capacity of the students in the field of Agri. Entrepreneurs, Livestock, and Business Modeling using Canvas and build the skills of the students in Agro Digitalization to Facilitate them for entrepreneurship through small medium enterprises.

Prof. Dr. Fateh Marri said that innovative solutions are the key to boosting productivity, income, and employment. New digital ideas for the agricultural and food industry are coming from the growing local start-up scene more and more.

With their digital innovations, young companies often address well-known challenges, including the availability of advisory services, market access for small farmers, and improving the quality of cultivation and harvesting methods. He said the focus is being given to youth to explore their talent and provide opportunities for small and medium enterprises.

He said SAU youth could be the best entrepreneur in society and hoped that such activities will serve the nation by solving their problems through agri-entrepreneurship. He urged the scientists, scholars, and youth to energize their potential for developing new ideas through innovation. He appreciated the efforts of the BIC team and the support of the International Trade Center (ITC) for initiating this drive at SAU Tandojam.

Sheikh Hammad Amjad, Deputy Country Head, Nippon Express Pakistan, lead trainer highlighted the Agro opportunities through digital marketing in the country. He said that the rural youth has the potential to develop and start their business in Agro digitalization and to get benefit from the opportunities available in the country.

While speaking on the occasion Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Focal Person, BIC, SAU Tandojam highlighted that effective digital agribusiness management skills (within start-up teams, in university curricula, and in incubators/accelerators); to promote an enabling business environment for developing effective business models. There is a need to develop youth skills through innovative ideas to develop digital innovation for agricultural and food security.

Dr. Kumbhar has appreciated the efforts of Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU Tandojam for his support and extended his thanks to HEC and ITC for support to SAU youth for initiating the business startup model at SAU Tandojam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Agriculture University Prof Dr Fateh Marri business environment digital marketing

Comments

1000 characters

Startup of agri-business helpful for economic empowerment of youth: VC SAU

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories