Gujrat made Division in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government has created Gujrat Division comprising the districts of Gujrat, Hafizabad and Mandi Bahauddin. The Board of Revenue has issued a notification under section 5 of the Punjab Land Revenue Act-1967, and in supersession of all previous notifications or orders issued in this behalf.

It may be noted that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi hails from Gujrat. Moreover, the CM Elahi in a meeting with former Federal Minister Zartaj Gul, here Wednesday, said, “We all are standing with flood victims to provide relief.

Zartaj Gul informed the CM about flood situation in DG Khan and lauded initiatives taken by Punjab government for timely relief activities in affected areas.

The CM said that he is personally supervising rehabilitation work of affected families and areas. He said that a package of financial assistance has been given to families of those who died due to floods and rains.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022