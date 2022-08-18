AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Award-winning SSRL reiterates environmental commitment

Press Release Published 18 Aug, 2022 06:15am

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited, a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, has reiterated its commitment towards the greater benefit of the community after receiving a leading environment award.

SSRL, which is carrying out a major coal-based power project in Thar, was awarded the 19th Environment Excellence Award 2022 from National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH) on Tuesday night.

Provincial Minister for Local Government and Public Health Engineering Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was the chief guest at the awards ceremony held at a local hotel. The ceremony was held alongside the Annual Environment Conference on Waste Management.

Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL, expressed his pleasure at the award. He stressed that SSRL will continue playing its role in protecting the environment.

“This is the second year in a row that we have received this award. Environment and public health are of utmost importance to us and we will continue to play our role in protecting them,” he commented.

Coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar Coalfield, a “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor” priority implementation project, includes construction and operation of open-pit coal mine with an annual output of 7.8 million tons and 2X660MW supercritical lignite power station. SSRL is the sole operator of the 7.8 Mtpa Open-pit Coal Mine project.

The Block 1 open-pit coal field covers an area of 140km2, and the estimated total lignite resource reserve is about 3.8 billion tons, which is No.1 in Asia and No.7 in the world and also the largest open-pit coal mine under construction in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Shanghai Electric NFEH Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited environment award 19th Environment Excellence Award 2022

Comments

1000 characters

Award-winning SSRL reiterates environmental commitment

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories