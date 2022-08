KARACHI: The post-hajj operation has concluded at Jinnah International Airport (JIAP). During post-hajj operation 2022, the JIAP entertained 17976 pilgrims, arrived from Jeddah and Medina.

The PIA transported 6088 pilgrims through 25, Air blue 1897 pilgrims through 10 flights, Serene Air 911 pilgrims through 04 flights, Saudi Arabian Airline 6072 pilgrims through 28 flights while other airlines facilitated 3008 pilgrims through 73 flights.

