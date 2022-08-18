AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Nikkei ends above 29,000

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2022 05:27am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei ended above the key psychological level of 29,000 on Wednesday for the first time in more than seven months, after an overnight Wall Street rally in major indexes following robust earnings by US retailers.

The Nikkei share average rose 1.23% to 29,222.77, its highest closing level since Jan. 5. The broader Topix advanced 1.26% to 2,006.99.

“Strong US equities lifted investor sentiment,” said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan. “Investors responded to the upbeat earnings of US retailers.” The Dow and S&P 500 had risen on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected results and outlooks from Walmart and Home Depot bolstered views on the health of consumers, while technology shares declined and weighed on the Nasdaq.

Uniqlo clothing store owner Fast Retailing was the biggest boost to the Nikkei, rising 2.8%, followed by air-conditioner maker Daikin Industries, up 2.02% and telephone company KDDI, gaining 1.43%.

Tokyo Electric Power Holdings added 3.66% on expectations of a restart of nuclear power plants after a report that the nuclear authority approved establishment of anti-terrorism facilities at a nuclear plant, a market participant said.

Among technology heavyweights, cybersecurity platform provider Trend Micro lost 2.08% and weighed on the Nikkei the most. Robot maker Fanuc slipped 0.89%.

There were 207 advancers on the Nikkei index against 17 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s main board was 1.18 billion, compared to the last 30-day average of 1.16 billion.

Nikkei Nikkei index Topix Nikkei 225

