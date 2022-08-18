AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

We’re not a police state

Published August 18, 2022 Updated August 18, 2022 05:41am

EDITORIAL: In taking to task the ARY News over a contentious programme this government has amply demonstrated that when it comes to noncompliant media it can go to any lengths to punish them. The trouble with the channel started when in a telephonic conversation with one of its talk show hosts, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill made remarks that treaded on sensitive ground.

The channel was immediately taken off air all over the country, even before the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) had issued it a show-cause notice for airing “false, hateful and seditious” content based on an “absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security.” Before the channel could respond to the notice, the Karachi police also arrested the head of its news and current affairs and booked its CEO along with a producer and two others for sedition.

If these actions are not vengeful enough the government seems inclined to get rid of the channel for good, directing PEMRA to cancel the NOC issued to ARY News “with immediate effect and until further orders on the basis of adverse reports from agencies”. The show-cause notice means the party concerned should explain for doing something objectionable.

Yet without allowing the channel to clarify its position the government instructed the regulatory watchdog to cancel the channel’s licence to operate. It also ignored the Sindh High Court’s order to restore the ARY News’ transmissions and restrain from suspending or revoking its licence until August 17, when the next hearing is scheduled.

It needs to be noted that bias in media is neither uncommon nor considered a threat to democratic values. As a matter of fact, in almost all democracies the media tend to take well-established positions supporting or opposing one or the other issue or a political party.

Unfortunately, our political parties when in government do not seem to give a tinker’s damn about freedom of expression or the laws of the land as long as there is an opportunity to ‘fix’ its detractor. A dangerous precedent is being set.

The Agencies’ adverse reports can also be used as a ruse to repress news channels critical of government policies and plans.

As expected, all media organisations have reacted strongly to the move to cancel the ARY News’ NOC. Pakistan Broadcasters Association as well as the Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors have called for allowing the channel the right to respond to the show-cause notice and immediate withdrawal of the notification cancelling the NOC issued to it. In a joint statement, President and Secretary General of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) slammed the government for ignoring the Sindh High Court’s order to restore the channel’s transmission by 7:00pm on August 12.

The PFUJ also staged a large demonstration to show solidarity with the ARY News, demanding restoration of its transmissions failing which a countrywide agitation would be launched. The government needs to do itself a favour by stopping to act like an authoritarian regime. We are not a police state, nor must we be misrepresented as one.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahbaz Gill PEMRA PTI NOC PFUJ ARY News

Comments

1000 characters

We’re not a police state

Offshore terminal, stake in PIA to be offered: Strategy for LNG devised ahead of PM’s Qatar visit

Riyadh offers LNG, crude oil and revival of SFD pact

Zero pc GST on pharma inputs proposed: Cabinet may approve Ord to amend Finance Act by month-end

IMF board meeting on 29th

Renewable energy: PM seeks policy on private investment

SC allows ECP to hold phase-II of local govt polls in Sindh

Cuba allows foreign investment for first time in 60 years

Farman made PRCL’s CEO

Monthly salary of master mariner on foreign vessel: FBR cannot impose tax on remittances: FTO

Educational centres to remain shut today in view of heavy rain

Read more stories