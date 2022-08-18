Gill’s custody handed over to Islamabad police after hours-long stand-off

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala jail authorities on Wednesday handed over the custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan to the Islamabad police after hours of a stand-off between the Islamabad and Punjab police.

The Islamabad police reached Adiala jail to obtain the custody of Gill after a local court remanded Gill for two days into police custody for further investigation. When the capital police team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khalid Awan, Station House Officer (SHO) Kohsar Police Station Arshad Hussain, and Investigation Officer Talat Mahmood reached Adiala jail which comes under the government of Punjab, and handed over the court’s order to the superintendent jail, a visible stand-off started when reports emerged that instead of handing Gill over to the ICT police, the jail officials told the capital police they were moving the accused to District Headquarters(DHQ) hospital, Rawalpindi due to his medical condition.

Sources said that after Gill’s medical check-up by the doctors of Adiala jail the authorities concerned were directed to shift the PTI leader to DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi.

A heavy contingent of Islamabad police reached Adiala jail whereRawalpindi police were deputed.

After reports of a worsening situation, the Ministry of Interior had also summoned Rangers and FC to execute the court orders and control the situation.Police officials also called in ambulances from Rescue 1122, which is under the Punjab government, and the PIMS Hospital, which is under Islamabad authorities.

Islamabad police officials, however, insisted on securing his custody as ordered by the court.Later, the Adiala jail authorities handed over the custody of Gill to Islamabad. The capital police will shift Gill to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for medical examination.

