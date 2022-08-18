Deputy managing director NTDC: Senate panel directs PD to submit appointment ‘procedure’

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power has directed the Power Division to submit the note portion, correspondence and complete procedure relating to the appointment and approval of the post of Deputy Managing Director (DMD), NTDC, appointment of Manzoor Ahmed, retired General Manager as DMD NTDC, take action against the officials involved and provide details of pay package of DMD Ali Zain Banatwala and DMD Manzoor Ahmed.

According to official documents, the committee, in its last meeting also directed Power Division to terminate the services of both DMDs - Manzoor Ahmed and Ali Zain Banatwala - and recover all the vested amount from them and fix responsibility.

The committee has also recommended that the NTDC Board must be removed on account of how they hired Manzoor Ahmed despite sitting GMs available in NTDC. The Committee unanimously decided and recommended Power Division to give the other two DMDs of NTDC the same pay package till further process. The DMD (System Operator-NPCC) must be hired from the same department.

Senator Haji Fida Muhammad raised the matter of the illegal appointment Ali Zain Banatwala as Deputy Managing Director, NTDC. He told the Committee that prior to the recent appointment, Ali Zain Banatwala was serving as a consultant in the NTDC and currently is receiving a monthly salary of Rs 1.83 million. He further added that age relaxation was reduced from 58 to 56 years for making the appointment of the former.

The Member asked about the total number of DMD posts in NTDC. The Committee was informed that currently there are three posts of DMDs in NTDC and BoD has given approval for these posts. The Member asked salary package given to all DMDs, NTDC. Muhammad Ayub, DMD, NTDC stated that he gets a package of around Rs. 3,50,000/per month and heard that salary package given to DMD (SO) NTDC was Rs. 18,30,000/per month. Manzoor Ahmed, retired GM, is also working as DMD NTDC with a pay package of Rs. Rs 1.83 million. Responding to the query of Senator Haji Fida Muhammad, the Additional Secretary Power Division informed that he was appointed through an advisement.

The committee chairman stated that age limit for appointment for the post of MD, NTDC was 62 years. Previously, it was discussed in the Committee meetings that no GM was competent enough to be appointed as MD, NTDC. He stated that Aizaz Ahmed was appointed on the salary package of $15000 and he worked for one month and then left NTDC. Again, when the post of MD, NTDC was announced the advertisement stated the age limit was 58 years. The committee asked why the age limit was 58 years instead of 62. The Power Division was unable to respond to the Committee. The Committee argued that age limit was 58 years with the intent that no GM over 58 years can apply for it.

The committee chairman observed that as a Member of BoD he cannot be appointed for this post as there was a conflict of interest. He showed his displeasure and stated that Power Division must have taken notice of it. Senator Haji Fida Muhammad suggested sharing the approval of minutes for this post. The Chairman Committee further asked about the responsibility of Power Division regarding the irregularities found in the case of appointment of DMD (SO), NTDC. The AS of the Power Division intimated that it will be confirmed whether any dissent note was written from any Member of Board or not and will be shared with the Committee. The committee unanimously decided and directed the Power Division to submit the note portion, correspondence and complete procedure relating to the appointment and approval of the post of DMD (SO) NTDC Manzoor Ahmed, retired GM, as DMD NTDC. The committee directed Power Division to take action against the officials involved.

