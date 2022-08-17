AGL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.81%)
ANL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.28%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (5.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.74%)
CNERGY 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 80.22 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
EPCL 67.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
FCCL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.08%)
FFL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.91%)
FLYNG 8.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (12.57%)
GGGL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.45%)
GGL 17.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
GTECH 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.15%)
HUMNL 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (19.11%)
LOTCHEM 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-8.81%)
MLCF 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.29%)
OGDC 86.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.88%)
PAEL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.63%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.13%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.39%)
TELE 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.36%)
TPL 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.22%)
TREET 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
TRG 97.75 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.61%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (10.31%)
WAVES 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.44%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 4,389 Increased By 113.1 (2.65%)
BR30 16,099 Increased By 305.6 (1.94%)
KSE100 43,677 Increased By 804.8 (1.88%)
KSE30 16,532 Increased By 312.9 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US business inventories increase solidly in June

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 07:50pm

WASHINGTON: US business inventories increased strongly in June amid signs of a large buildup of stocks in the retail sector despite a pickup in sales.

Business inventories rose 1.4% after advancing 1.6% in May, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product. June’s increase was in line with economists’ expectations.

Inventories increased 18.5% on a year-on-year basis in June.

Retail inventories increased 2.0% in June, as estimated in an advance report published last month. That followed a 1.6% gain in May. Motor vehicle inventories accelerated 3.3% instead of the 3.1% estimated last month. They advanced 2.4% in May.

Retail inventories excluding autos, which go into the calculation of GDP, increased 1.5% instead of 1.6% as estimated last month.

Business inventories increased at a strong clip in the first quarter as consumer spending slowed. The excess inventory, especially at retailers, left businesses with little appetite to continue restocking, which weighed on GDP in the second quarter.

US retail sales flat in July; core sales rise

Walmart said on Tuesday it had cleared most of its summer seasonal inventory, but still had work to do in reducing stock of electronics, home goods and apparel.

The economy contracted at a 0.9% annualized rate in the second quarter after shrinking at a 1.6% pace in the January-March period.

Wholesale inventories increased 1.8% in June. Stocks at manufacturers climbed 0.4%.

Business sales rose 1.3% in June after gaining 1.0% in May. At June’s sales pace, it would take 1.30 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from May.

US economy US inflation US GDP US business inventories

Comments

1000 characters

US business inventories increase solidly in June

Miftah urges focus on exports at Islamabad summit

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill on two-day physical remand

KSE-100 rebounds on late session buying

UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

Shell Pakistan announces to discontinue aviation operations across the country

Ongoing monsoon spell: PMD warns of urban flooding, water-logging across Pakistan

After Toyota and Suzuki, Honda reduces car prices in Pakistan

Taliban test repaired helicopters, planes in flyover of capital

Oil slips to six-month low as recession fears weigh

India eases Russian oil buying in July, boosts Saudi imports

Read more stories