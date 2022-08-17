AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,357 Increased By 81.9 (1.92%)
BR30 16,006 Increased By 212.8 (1.35%)
KSE100 43,517 Increased By 645.5 (1.51%)
KSE30 16,460 Increased By 240.5 (1.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields drop on weaker oil, easing inflation

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 12:41pm

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields declined, with the benchmark 10-year yield crashing 10 basis points on Wednesday, tracking a sharp fall in global oil prices that could further lower the inflation trajectory.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield was at 7.1966% as of 0455 GMT.

It had fallen to 7.1947% earlier in the day, after closing at 7.2894% on Friday. Indian fixed income markets were shut on Monday and Tuesday for holidays.

“The sharp fall in oil prices is a major relief as far as local inflation scenario is concerned, and hence there is a sharp rally in bond prices, even as July reading was largely along estimates,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

Global oil prices dropped, with the benchmark Brent crude contract declining to its lowest level in six months on Tuesday, as weak US economic data spurred concerns about a potential global recession.

The crude contract ended at $92.34 per barrel on Tuesday, closer to a level last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine, after having fallen by over 7% in three sessions to Tuesday.

India bond yields snap 2-day fall, inflation data in focus

Investors awaited clarity on talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. India’s consumer inflation dipped to 6.71% in July, easing for the third month in a row, helped by a slower increase in food and fuel prices.

The figure, published on Friday, was marginally lower than the 6.78% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

The reading stayed above the central bank’s upper tolerance range for a seventh consecutive month and is expected to remain elevated in the near term, necessitating more rate hikes in the coming months, analysts said.

India imports bulk of its crude oil requirement and falling oil prices could lead to lower inflation.

Market sentiment is likely supported by the central government’s announcement of a new 10-year bond sale this week. New Delhi will conduct the sale of bonds for 330 billion rupees ($4.16 billion)on Friday.

The auction includes a new 10-year bond, which will replace the existing benchmark note in coming months.

The new 10-year bond is expected to draw strong investor demand and realign the entire yield curve, analysts said.

Indian government bond

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields drop on weaker oil, easing inflation

Intra-day update: Rupee starts to fall against US dollar in inter-bank

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Oil prices edge up from 6-month lows after drop in US stockpiles

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

Read more stories