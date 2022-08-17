AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,346 Increased By 70.9 (1.66%)
BR30 15,940 Increased By 146.1 (0.93%)
KSE100 43,510 Increased By 638.2 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,458 Increased By 239.1 (1.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2022 10:54am

SEOUL: North Korea fired two cruise missiles from the west coast town of Onchon early on Wednesday, a South Korean military source said, without giving details such as the missiles’ range or altitude.

The launches come as South Korea and the United States kicked off their four-day preliminary joint drill on Tuesday in preparation for the long-suspended live field training Ulchi Freedom Shield, which takes place from Aug. 22 to Sept. 1.

South Korea president says any talks with North Korea should be more than show

Meanwhile, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday said he is willing to provide phased economic aid to North Korea if it ended nuclear weapons development and began denuclearisation, as he took questions during a news conference to mark his first 100 days in office.

south korea United States North Korea Taiwan China's Yoon Suk-yeol Ulchi Freedom Shield

Comments

1000 characters

North Korea fires two cruise missiles from west coast town of Onchon

Intra-day update: Rupee starts to fall against US dollar in inter-bank

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

UAE president confers Order of Union Medal on Pakistan army chief

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Oil prices edge up from 6-month lows after drop in US stockpiles

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

Read more stories