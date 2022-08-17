Brent oil may retest support at $91.90

Brent oil may retest a support at $91.90 per barrel, a break below which could trigger a drop to $90.24.

A bearish wedge indicates a target around $88.46.

This pattern is a part of a more bearish flag which suggests a much lower target of $82.72.

The support at $90.24 is strengthened by another one at $91.03.

Together, they may temporarily stop the fall and trigger a moderate bounce.

A break below $90.24 could open the way towards $85.59-$88.46 range, while a break above $93.11 may lead to a gain to $94.89.

Brent oil neutral in $93.11-$94.89 range

On the daily chart, oil has broken a support at $93.44.

The break opened the way towards $89.28.

Eventually, oil may slide into a target zone of $82.49 to $83.63, as indicated by two projection analyses on the downtrend from $125.19 and the trend from $100.38.