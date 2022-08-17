AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

Two cops martyred in attack on polio team in Tank

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

PESHAWAR: Two police personnel have been martyred due to the firing of unknown assailants in Kot Azam area of District Tank on Tuesday.

According to the police, they were deputed on the security of the polio team.

After the incident, a contingent of police and security forces arrived in the area and collected evidences and begun the investigation by taking statements from eyewitnesses.

The national anti-polio campaign started on Monday in Karachi, Hyderabad and six districts of Southern KP - Bannu, Lakki Marwat, North and South Waziristan, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank. The ongoing polio campaign will continue till August 24.

In Balochistan, the polio campaign will take place from August 29 to September 4.

