Punjab govt launching ‘Ehsaas Programme’

LAHORE: On the instructions of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, the Punjab government is initiating the ‘Ehsaas Programme’ in the province, to provide relief to the people.

Under the programme, 10 million families will be provided assistance to enable the low-income families to get ration at low rates, chairperson of the Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishtar, said, while chairing the first meeting of the Ehsaas Programme Committee, here on Tuesday.

While addressing the meeting, Dr Sania Nishtar said that ‘Ehsaas Desks’ are being established in different districts of the province. The Punjab government is signing MoUs with National Bank, Nadra and mobile companies for transparent registration of the programme and after the approval from the Punjab Cabinet, the programme will be started across the province, she added.

Talking about the success of programme, she said that it was a successful programme in the federal government of PTI, whose success was also acknowledged at the international level and on the same manner it is being started in Punjab.

Punjab Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Laghari, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Transport Minister Muneeb Sultan, Chief Secretary Punjab and Chairman P&D and others participated in the meeting.

