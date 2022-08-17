2nd Phase of Sindh Local Government elections: 2,528 polling stations declared ‘highly sensitive’

KARACHI: As the 2nd phase of Sindh Local Government elections is being held in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions on August 28, the Provincial Election Commission has declared as many as 2,528, out of the total 9,222 polling stations ‘highly sensitive’.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras will be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

The Sindh government has also chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful conduct of elections, as some 52485 police personnel will perform their duties in the second phase of LG elections. Provincial Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan while addressing a meeting at the Sindh Chief Secretary House on Tuesday informed that by-elections on NA 245 will also be held on August 21.

He further said that for the implementation of the Election Code of Conduct, it has been clarified in the meeting with the heads of all the political parties that violation of the Code of Conduct will not be tolerated.

With the Chief Secretary Sindh Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput in char, the meeting reviewed the arrangements for the second phase of local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions of Sindh and the by-elections on NA-245.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Secretary School Education Ghulam Akbar Leghari, Secretary College Education Khalid Haider Shah and all the Deputy Commissioners of Karachi and Hyderabad Division participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Muhammad Sohail Rajput said that the Sindh government will provide full support to the Election Commission for the conduct of elections, adding that CCTV cameras will be installed at the most sensitive polling stations.

