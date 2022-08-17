AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP issues Master Circular

Recorder Report Published 17 Aug, 2022 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: To facilitate the asset management industry in compliance with statutory/regulatory requirements in an efficient manner, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a Master Circular containing all the applicable circulars, directions and clarifications of the Commission.

The Circular is a compilation of all the existing/ applicable circulars, directions and clarifications issued by the Commission from January 06, 2009 up to July 05, 2022 for regulation of collective investment schemes (CIS) /mutual funds/ investment advisory services.

The Master Circular covers matters with respect to digitization, advertisements, categorization of Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) and investment avenues, disclosure requirements, Constant Proportion Portfolio Insurance based schemes, and exchange traded funds.

It also includes directions related to performance benchmarks for CIS, selling and marketing of CIS, sales load and expenses, valuation and provisioning, mandatory certifications for professionals of NBFCs and distribution of Units of CIS, outsourcing arrangements, risk management and compliance, merger of open-end schemes, procedure for unit holders meeting, separately managed accounts and closed end schemes.

In case of any inconsistency between the master circular and the applicable circular, the contents of the relevant circular shall prevail. The Master Circular for AMCs is available at SECP’s website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP master circular NBFCs

Comments

1000 characters

SECP issues Master Circular

Miftah says takes ownership of ‘all’ difficult decisions

FY22 LSMI output grows 11.7pc YoY

Minister floats 4-point autarky formula

Names of Shahzad Akbar, 9 others placed on ECL

Registered developers, builders: FBR says annual renewal of registration not needed

Bonded carriers: Suspended clearing agents can file appeals before DGTT: FBR

All revenue collection-related services remain fully functional, clarifies FBR

CPPA-G links support for Kapco PPA to NTDC analysis

BoD displeased with PESCO’s performance

Minimum wage raised to Rs26,000 by KP govt

Read more stories