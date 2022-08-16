AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey reaffirms Syria ‘reconciliation’ call after protests

AFP Published 16 Aug, 2022 05:20pm

ANKARA: Turkey reaffirmed its call Tuesday for the Syrian opposition to “reconcile” with President Bashar al-Assad’s government but stressed this did not represent a shift in Ankara’s position on the war.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu’s comments came days after thousands of Syrians in rebel-held northern areas came out to protest Turkey’s push for talks with Assad.

Turkey has fervently opposed Assad throughout the 11-year conflict and backed some rebel groups in the war.

But Cavusoglu revealed last week that he had briefly met his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Meqdad in Belgrade last October – the first such meeting reported since 2011.

“The regime and opposition need to reconcile,” Cavusoglu told reporters Tuesday.

US says a drone attack targeted its Syria base, no casualties

“The opposition trusts Turkey. We have never let it down. But we have always said that reconciliation is essential for permanent stability and peace in Syria.”

Cavusoglu stressed that his push for talks reflected the “roadmap for peace” unanimously adopted by the UN Security Council in 2015.

Cavusoglu’s comments had been seen as an apparent easing of Ankara’s long-standing hostility towards Assad’s government and enraged the Syrian opposition and rebel groups.

Syrians took to the streets after Friday prayers in major northern cities that remain under the control of Ankara’s forces and their Syrian supporters near the Turkish border.

Turkey’s interior minister said on Saturday that security officials had detained two people accused of burning the Turkish flag.

Syria Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu Bashar al-Assad

Comments

1000 characters

Turkey reaffirms Syria ‘reconciliation’ call after protests

Rupee registers marginal appreciation against US dollar

Remittance inflow declines 8.6% month-on-month in July, stands at $2.52bn

Prohibited funding case: IHC forms larger bench to hear PTI's petition against ECP

At least 20 killed, 6 injured in bus-tanker collision on Multan-Sukkur Motorway

Gas reserves discovered in Tal block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Russia's Gazprom warns European gas prices could climb a further 60%

Overdue receivables’ payment: Hubco accuses CPPA-G of being ‘unfair’

Oil extends losses as weak demand outlook persists

Torrential rains lash Karachi, disrupt daily activities

Chinese ship docks in Sri Lanka amid India, US concerns

Read more stories