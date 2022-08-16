Torrential rains lash Karachi, disrupt daily activities

Several areas of Karachi witnessed torrential rains on Tuesday under the ongoing monsoon spell that has disrupted daily activities and triggered a fresh wave of fear of waterlogging and urban flooding in the city.

Gurumandir, Tin Hatti, Jehangir Road, MA Jinnah Road, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, New Karachi Buffer Zone, Surjani Town and Five Star saw heavy downpour. Meanwhile, volumetric rainfall was also recorded in PECHS, Nazimabad, Liaqatabad, Clifton, Defence, II Chundigar, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan.

Last week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued an alert and flagged the risk of water-logging/urban flooding in low lying areas of Sindh including Karachi during the ongoing rain spell that will remain in effect till August 20.

“The monsoon currents continue to penetrate Sindh and they are likely to become stronger,” the PMD said.

The PMD predicted “vigorous monsoon activity in coming days” in Pakistan and more torrential rains in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

It said that a depression had developed at Arabian Sea which was likely to move towards west along Makran coast.

According to the PMD, widespread rain-wind/thundershowers (with scattered heavy to very heavy falls) were expected in Sindh and Balochistan from August 16-18.

The PMD cautioned that heavy rains might generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas from August 14-18.

Flash flooding was expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Turbat, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani, Ormara, Gwadar and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan during the forecast period from 14th to 18th August.

In July, Karachi witnessed urban flooding due to monsoon rains that usually create havoc in the city, Sindh’s provincial capital, as water accumulates in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas is suspended.